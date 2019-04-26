Don't expect everyone to play like Messi or Busquets - Isaac Cofie

In-form Sporting Gijon midfielder Isaac Cofie insists he is proud of his role as a destroyer, arguing that not every player can play in the same way as Lionel Messi or Sergio Busquests.

Cofie has established himself as one of Spanish Segunda Division most formidable central midfielders since José Alberto replaced Ruben Baraja in the Rojiblanco dugout.

The 27-year-old has however been faced with opprobrium in the media over his approach but he says he is proud of his style of play, as he plays to the instructions of his coach.

“The important thing is to understand your function in the team. When I go out to the field, I always try to fulfill what the coach assigns me to do. When you do what the coach asks, you can make mistakes, but they will be the result of individual failures. Nobody can blame you for going free. ” Cofie told elcomercio

“There are people who are good with the ball, I am here to provide balance, help the defense and give continuity to the game with one or two touches. Not everyone can be Messi or Busquets.”

Cofie has made 21 appearances in the league scoring one goal.