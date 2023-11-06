'Don't give up on us' - Dreams FC midfielder Aziz Issah encourages fans to stay supportive

Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah has called on the club's fans not to lose faith in the team during the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The "Still Believe" lads made a remarkable comeback by defeating Asante Kotoko 1-0 during matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League in Kumasi, ending their losing streak.

Aziz Issah, who scored the game-winning goal with a superb free-kick late in the first half, emerged as the man of the match in this thrilling encounter.

Before this game, Dreams FC had faced back-to-back defeats in the Ghanaian top-flight, making this victory even more significant.

Following the game, Aziz Issah took a moment to address the fans and appealed to them not to lose hope during challenging times. He reassured them of the team's determination to secure another win in their next game against Great Olympics in Dawu.

"I will urge the fans to keep supporting us. We (players) haven't given up, so I will urge the fans not to give up on us. We assure our fans of another win in our next game against Great Olympics in Dawu," he stated.

Dreams FC now holds the 10th position on the Ghana Premier League standings, having accumulated 11 points from their first nine games.