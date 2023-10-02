Don’t give up on us – MOTM Baba Yahaya begs Asante Kotoko fans

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Baba Yahaya has appealed to fans of the club not to give up on them despite their slow start to the season.

Yahaya was named Man of The Match for his display and also providing a magical moment to salvage a point for his team when they hosted Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, October 1 2023.

The 21-year-old climbed off the bench to add a lot of bite to the Kotoko attack after they fell behind to Evans Adomako's goal for Karela. Yahaya netted the equalizer for The Porcupine Warriors in the 91st minute.

Kotoko are still chasing their first win of the campaign, and Yahaya made an appeal to their fans after full time.

He told StarTimes: "The results are not coming but we thank them for coming in their numbers to support us. They shouldn’t give up on us. We hope the results will start coming and they will be happy."

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante