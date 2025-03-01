Don't joke with our hearts - Sam Johnson cautions Black Stars players ahead of Chad, Madagascar games

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has called on Black Stars players to remain dedicated as they prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar.

After failing to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the senior national team will regroup later this month for their Matchday five and six fixtures in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ahead of these crucial games, Johnson has stressed the need for full commitment, urging players to be ready for battle while also considering injury risks.

“Don’t come and use our hearts to play," he told Joy Sports.

"If you are to play, play. If you know you will get injured and Ghana will not take care of you or what Ghana will give you is not enough, stay and take your big money nobody will fight you.

“And allow those who want to play to play,” he added.

The Black Stars will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, at 19:00 GMT before traveling to Morocco to take on Madagascar at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima on Monday, March 24.