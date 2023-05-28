"Don't joke with Zito" - Karim Zito brags after masterminding Aduana defeat

Dreams FC tactician, Abdul Karim Zito has touted his tactical prowess after handing Aduana Stars their first home defeat this season.

Ali Huzaif's goal on 60 minutes was the difference when the Ogya Boys hosted Dreams in a keenly contested game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Saturday, May 27 2023.

The Still Believe steered to relative safety after the win as they are currently in 9th position with 44 points on the league standings.

Zito believes his experience of rescuing relegation haunted came in handy in Dormaa.

"I watched them (Aduana) against Accra Lions and I saw the deficiencies in them. So that was even my training session for that day. So, I told my boys, let's go in as early as possible to get what we wanted," Zito told StarTimes' Jude Acheampong.

"I know many of you journalists cast Dreams FC off forgetting that I'm the man, I'm the person who goes to take people out of relegation and my team is going to relegation and you say I will go. No, no. I told you, no.

"...I told you don't joke with Zito," he added.

Dreams FC will host relegation haunted Great Olympics for their next game.