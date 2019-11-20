Don't lose hope yet- Black Meteors winger Robin Polley

Black Meteors forward Robin Polley has called on Ghanaians to not lose hope in the team's quest to qualify to Tokyo 2020.

The Ghana U-23 team lost to Ivory Coast in the semifinals of the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations and will have to slug it out with South Africa for the final ticket to the Olympic games next year.

Polley, son of former Ghana international Prince Polley, is saddened by the defeat to the Ivorians but has urged his teammates and Ghanaian to keep their hopes alive for Friday's clash.

“Full bag of experience I take it with me for the journey. Sad that I still not have prove the player I am it takes time. As team we lost a battle but not a war Friday we have the chance to still get the tickets to Tokyo so don’t lose hope,” Robin Polley posted after the game.

The ADO Den Haag player has not been impressed by his personal performance and had to be replaced in the 25th minute of the game against Ivory.

Ghana needs to beat South Africa to qualify for the Olympics for the first since Athens 2004.