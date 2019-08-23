Don’t personalize, sabotage Normalisation Committee work at Congress - Dr Kofi Amoah

President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah has made a clarion call to stakeholders in the football fraternity not to come to the September 5 Adoptive Congress with the sole aim of coming to water-down all the hard work and gains that the Committee has chalked in the last twelve months in charge.

According to Dr Amoah, while his committee will welcome the suggestions and opinions of the Congress delegates regarding the proposed changes made to the current FA statues, he hopes any inclusion or rejection will not be done out of malice.

“The Normalisation Committee has spent a lot of time studying the statues of other countries.

We have spent a lot of time speaking to other key stakeholders in the football community like players, club owners, referees who have told us about their challenges. We have used all these ideas in coming up with the new GFA statutes which FIFA has approved. We think it is a reasonably good statues. They have a right to tinker with it and if it is good we will adopt it but I want to say that whatever tinkering and changes they are going to make should not be personalized. It should rather be done in a way that strengthens the laws of the game so that Ghana football can go forward,” he said.

Background

In the aftermath of the Anas Number documentary, Kofi Amoahand some other personalities were handpicked by FIFA and the government to steer the affairs of Ghana football and also right the wrongs of the former administration.

However, the fortunes of the country’s favourite sport have dwindled so much so that people have not only questioned the competence of Kofi Amoahand his committee members but also wished for a return of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Ghana’s round of 16 exit from the 2019 AFCON which according to the Sports Minister cost the Ghanaian taxpayer $4.5 million is regarded by many as the highlight of a disappointing year that saw Ghana kicked out of the AWCON at the preliminary round and also failed to qualify for the 2019 under-20 World Cup.

In a move that could be described by critics as a celebration of mediocrity, Kofi Amoah in an interview with Metro TV outlined some successes witnessed under his reign.

He confirmed that the committee is in the process concluding its work for the GFA.

“Normalisation Committee has pretty much finished its major mandate. We had three core mandates, oversee the day-to-day running of GFA which we have done. International assignments which we did not win, Women’s AFCON, we went to Columbia. We were able to produce two Ghanaian clubs for Africa. Now we have finished with the major work which is the statuses of the GFA. We sent it to FIFA and it has been approved it. It’s now left with the GFA congress to review it”, he said.

Kofi Amoah also said that prospective candidates for the GFA elections will undergo a mandatory integrity test. “People who are interested will have to pick up a form at the Ghanaian Football Association premises or pick a form at our regional headquarters and you fill the forms and send it to us but before that, every one person will go through integrity test. You will be vetted to before you can hold any office,” he told Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday.

