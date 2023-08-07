Don't put pressure on Prosper Ogum to win trophies - Kwesi Appiah tells Kotoko fans

Former Black Stars coach and member of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) Kwesi Appiah has urged fans of the club to be patient with new coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The former WAFA boss was unveiled in the conference room of the Baba Yara stadium on Monday as the club prepares for the new season ahead.

Ogum returns after a year having led the team to Ghana Premier League glory in the 2021/22 season

"The intention is for the IMC to build a formidable team. We should not put pressure on the coach to win trophies. Looking at those going and coming it will take time to get the best of the team," Kwesi Appiah said.

"The intention is for the team to be very competitive in the second year."

Ogum becomes the substantive coach for Kotoko after the departure od Seydou Zerbo who was dismissed due to poor results.

Kotoko are hoping to bounce back from their form last season which saw them finish fourth on the Ghana Premier League table behind Medeama SC.