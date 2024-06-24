"Doris Boaduwaa has been on our radar for two years"- Hapoel Jerusalem coach delighted after signing Black Queens forward

Hapoel Jerusalem Ladies coach, Lior Hoja has expressed satisfaction after the Israeli club finally landed their target Doris Boaduwaa.

The Black Queens forward joins the Israeli club on a two-year deal from Serbian outfit Spartak Subotica.

According to Hoja, the free-scoring forward has been the club's priority for the past two years following her exploits with Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies and Subotica in Serbia.

"Our scout department has been following Doris for the past two years, and we are full of satisfaction that an actress of this caliber will play for us. On the face of it, this is an unusual potential compared to the local level, and now it remains for her and us to work hard and prove it on the grass," said Hoja.

Meanwhile, Boaduwaa is excited to make the move to the Israeli league after just a season in Serbia, where she helped Subotica finish second and featured in the Women's Champions League.

"I am very excited to join Hapoel and start a new chapter in my career, with the goal of winning the championship. Looking forward to meeting you all on the pitch!" said the Black Queens attacker.