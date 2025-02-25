Doris Boaduwaa: We are hoping for the best under coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens forward, Doris Boaduwaa has opened up on her first impression about new head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

The new head coach on Monday wrapped up a first training camp with the national team in Morocco.

During the training camp in Morocco, the Black Queens played one international friendly match where the team lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lionesses.

Regardless of the result, Doris Boaduwaa believes it was a good training camp. Speaking to the Ghana FA media team, the attacker indicated that the Black Queens are hoping for the best in the hands of Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

“Every coach has how they want their team to play. Since coming to camp I’ve seen he has been trying to improve us and correct where we are lacking. We are hoping for the best,” Doris Boaduwaa said.

On her part, attacker Sherifatu Sumaila also indicated she believes the Black Queens are on the right track under the new head coach.

“He is trying to teach us the way he wants us to play and the good thing is we are listening, we are having fun and we are learning new stuff. The technical team, everyone has been helpful so I feel like everything is on the right course,” the skilful forward noted.