Dormaahene honours Andre Ayew by naming first-born male child after Black Stars captain

The Dormaahene, the traditional ruler of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has bestowed a significant honour on Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

The king announced on Thursday that the first male child born at Dormaa Hospital on Friday, June 23, 2023, will be named after Andre Ayew.

The Traditional Council has pledged to support and care for the child until they reach adulthood, in commemoration of this historic occasion.

Andre Ayew, alongside his brother Jordan Ayew, Wakaso, Afena-Gyan, Kudus Mohammed, Kamaladeen, and other notable players paid a courtesy call on the owner of Ghana Premier League club Aduana Stars, ahead of All Stars Festival game between Black Stars players and Brong Ahafo Stars.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation, Andre Ayew conveyed his gratitude for the exceptional honour bestowed upon him.

The naming of the firstborn baby after him will symbolise the strong bond between the footballer and the people of Dormaa.

This historic visit by the Black Stars to Dormaa highlights the significance of the region and its passionate support for football.

The former Swansea City and Nottingham Forest forward is Ghana's most capped player, breaking the record last year prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.