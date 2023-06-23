Dormaahene leads Brong Ahafo Region to end Black Stars drought

The BAC Group, 2023 'All Star Festival,' witnessed a momentous occasion as the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, led thousands of passionate football fans at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro to witness the clash between the All Stars players and the B & Stars team.

This encounter brought about a surprising turn of events as the acclaimed spiritual home of Ghana football ended its 67-year wait for a visit from the Black Stars.

The crowd, one of the largest in recent memory at the NAB 1 Park, remained engaged throughout the thrilling 2-0 game, fully aware of the historic significance. The spectators wholeheartedly endorsed the performance of both teams, cheering and applauding throughout the match.

Under the leadership of current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, the All Stars team delivered an impressive performance, securing a goal from the penalty spot by Jordan Ayew and another from Andre Ayew himself. These moments of brilliance ignited sheer joy among the packed NAB 1 Park, creating an atmosphere of celebration.

Notable players who graced the game included Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Afena Gyan, Fatawu Safiu, Emmanuel Nettey, Samuel Sarfo, Benjamin Acheampong, Richard Attah, and many more.

In the aftermath of the match, the people of the Brong Ahafo region expressed their gratitude to the Business Africa Consulting (The BAC) Group for turning their dream into reality.

"I'm so happy to see the players, especially Dede Ayew. I thought he wouldn't come. I'm overjoyed to see him and his brother," said Patrick Gyimah.

"I'm truly surprised that it happened. I had my doubts at first, so thanks to the organizers," expressed Joyce Mogtari.

"It's an experience I will never forget. I simply adore Andre Ayew and his brother," shared Osei Kwadwo.

