Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II briefed on the progress of 2023 All Star Festival

With a few days to the commencement of the 2023 All Star Festival in Brong Ahafo, Ghana this June. The Chief Executive of the Business Africa Consulting (The BAC) Group, Dr Ernest Koranteng, has made a courtesy visit to Dormaahene's Palace to brief the traditional ruler, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, on preparations made so far.

He also touched on the activities schedule plan for the festival.

"Your Royal Highness, I'm here on behalf of The BAC Group to officially inform you once more that the 'All Star Festival' is less than fourteen (14) days from commencing. Equally, to also make you aware that the players will be knocking on your doors when they come to town."

The revered Paramount Chief also pledged his full support to the organizers since, the Nana Agyemang Badu I, Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro will be hosting a history-bound match between foreign-based players and a selected B&A Stars.

The three-day event will start with a float in Bechem in honour of Kingsley Owusu Achau ‘Agama’, owner and bankroller of Bechem United on 20th June at 10 am, a Football Business Conference involving 133 clubs across three tiers of Brong Ahafo football, premier, division one and division two which will be on June 20 at 2 pm, Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani.

Day two will start with an announcement of CSR on Taco Pitch in Techiman, June 21, 10 am, followed by a special curtain raiser, Brong Ahafo derby, Bofoakwa Tano vs BA United, June 21 at 3 pm, Sunyani Coronation Park. Gala Night - dinner and awards night at the Eusbett International Conference Center, Sunyani at 5 pm.

Day three starts with a tour of Baffour Soccer Center at Nsoatreman - June 22 at 9 am, a Durbar in honour of All Star team at Abrapauase Palace in Dormaa Ahenkro by Osagyefo Oseadeayo Nana Agyemang Badu II, June 22 at 10 am and a climax of All Star Game between All Star team vs B&A Stars (a select side of players from 16 Brong Ahafo clubs from Premier League and Division One)

This will be the festival's second edition with the first edition happening in Accra at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: The BAC Group Media