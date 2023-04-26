Dormaahene pledges support to historic All-Star Festival to be take place in Bono Region

The paramount chief of the Dormaa traditional area in the Bono Region Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has pledged his support for the upcoming All Star Festival scheduled to take place in the region from the 23rd to 25th of June.

In preparation for the showpiece game this year, the executives of the BAC Group paid a courtesy visit to the eminent chief at his beautiful palace in Dormaa to inform him of the decision to organise the event in the region and seek his blessing as part of their stakeholder engagements.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II graciously accepted the opportunity to host the historic event and pledged to make it a beautiful occasion.

"We want to thank you for the event you have purposed to execute. As for me, anything like football that brings development to Ghana and Bono and Ahafo, you know we strongly hold on to it".

"What I will say is that anything Nananom must do to ensure that this event is bigger than what has already been done, we are committed to doing...So in a nutshell, we'll say it's an event we approve of and will give you any support needed to make it a success."

"We celebrate you. We know this is not an easy task you have set upon yourselves. Put in all your strength. Ghanaians are fond of shooting down novel ideas that are good; I'm not one of such people. I support anything that will bring development and improve lives"

The CEO of BAC Group Dr Ernest Koranteng thanked Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II for his warm reception and hospitality during their visit. He believes the event will be a highlight for the regions involved, showcasing their unique cultures and traditions for all to see.

His team was accompanied by the regional football association chairman Ralph Gyambrah

By Dwamena Nathaniel Acheampong (DNA)