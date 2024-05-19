Dortmund bids farewell to Otto Addo as he begins second stint as Ghana coach

Borussia Dortmund gave Ghana coach Otto Addo a befitting farewell as he leaves the club following his role with the Black Stars.

The former Ghana international decided to end his stay with the German giants after almost eight years working as the club's player development coach.

Addo has supervised the transitioning of several players including Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.

He previously combined his Dortmund role with the Black Stars job, leading Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, in February, the 48-year-old agreed to become the substantive coach of the Black Stars following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

Addo was in charge of the Black Stars in the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March as Ghana lost to the Super Eagles and drew with the Cranes.

The former FC Nordsjaelland trainer is expected to arrive in Ghana this week for his official unveiling, where he will meet the press before also releasing his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.