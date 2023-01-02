Dortmund considering recalling Ansgar Knauff from Eintracht Frankfurt loan

Borussia Dortmund are considering recalling Ansgar Knauff from his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German youth international of Ghanaian descent is on loan at Frankfurt until the end of the current season. He joined them in January of last year and was instrumental in their Europa League victory.

Although Frankfurt would like to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent basis, BVB is more likely to want to bring Knauff back.

An intense battle for Ansgar Knauff could rage on at least until the end of the current season because both his current club Eintracht Frankfurt and his parent club Borussia Dortmund want to work with the versatile 20-year-old in the coming season.

Dortmund are in a great position because according to reports, there is no purchase option in the loan agreement.

Dortmund are said to be in talks about extending Knauff's contract, which is set to expire in 2024. They want him to sign a long-term deal.

Dortmund also want to prevent Knauff from leaving the club on a free transfer.