Dortmund interested in young Ghanaian forward Osman Ibrahim

Dortmund are reportedly strongly interested in young Ghanaian forward Osman Ibrahim who is enjoying a wonderful time at Nordsjaelland.

The German club have identified Ibrahim's exceptional talent and are eager to swiftly secure his signature. Representatives of Osman have reportedly been approached by Dortmund, with ongoing discussions indicating a potential move.

The 18-year-old was absolutely impressive on Thursday night, contributing a brilliant assist that played a crucial role in FC Nordsjælland's impressive victory.

The young forward proved to be a constant threat to Partizan Beograd's defenders, demonstrating his skills with ease and creating opportunities for his team in the Europa Conference League clash.

The potential move to Dortmund reflects the growing recognition of the youngster's talent on an international stage, underscoring his potential to make a significant impact in European football.