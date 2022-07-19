Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 19 July 2022
Doxa United FC crowned champions of Accra North District Division Three League Zone 4

 

Doxa United FC has qualified for the Middle League after being crowned champions  in Zone 4 of the 2021/22 Division Three league.

Doxa emerged as champions of the Accra North District Division Three League after winning 15 games, one draw and two losses with 45 points in Zone 4.

United have taken a six point lead on top of the table with two games to end the season.

Doxa Coach Eric Ofori  has set a target of qualifying the team to the Division Two League next season.

Doxa is expecting to win a protest they filed against one of the clubs in the league which will increase their points should they win the case.

 

 

