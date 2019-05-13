Dr. Amo Sarpong's six months ban justifiable- Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Former Division One League Board chairman, Lawyer Kwame Ntow Fianko insists the six month handed Dr. Amo Sarpong for firing a gun ahead of the game between Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea is justifiable.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association suspended Dr Yaw Amo Sarpong, Policy Analyst of Asante Kotoko, from all football matches and competitions for six months after the DC found him guilty of wrongfully wielding a gun at the Golden City Park.

Some fans of Asante Kotoko are fuming over the decision, insisting it was too harsh.

However, the astute legal practitioner indicated it could have been worse.

"He could have been banned for more than the six months he's been given, the Disciplinary Committee has the right to ban him in the spirit of the law, so the six months is even lean so he should not go waste money appealing against that," he told Fox FM.

Dr. Sarpong has started serving his ban, as he was absent at his side's defeat to Ashantigold.