Dr Bawumia unveils vision for Ghana's sports development, prioritising school-based initiatives

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has unveiled a comprehensive vision for Ghana's sports development, emphasising the establishment of the Ghana School Sports Secretariat and forging collaborations with international sports bodies.

Speaking at the UPSA Auditorium in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia outlined his policies and commitment to transforming Ghana into a hub for emerging sports in Africa.

One of the key highlights of his vision is the creation of the Ghana School Sports Secretariat, an agency under the sports ministry, aimed at driving grassroots development through school-based initiatives. Dr. Bawumia emphasized collaboration with stakeholders such as the GES and sports federations to realize this ambitious project.

"My government, as part of a broad sports development vision, will establish the Ghana School Sports Secretariat, which will be an agency under the ministry responsible for sports, in collaboration with other stakeholders such as the GES and sports federations."

"We have already tried this with the NFL, the governing body for American Football, which agreed to host in Ghana, in 2022, the first ever NFL Flag Football in Africa after my engagement with them. This paved the way for 10 young Ghanaians to be selected to the United States to represent Africa in a global NFL tournament last year."

"Another set of young Ghanaians, who were picked after the 2nd NFL Africa Football was also held in Ghana last year, are currently in the United States to represent Africa."

Addressing the challenge of inadequate funding hindering Ghana's sports development, Dr. Bawumia proposed a shift towards a modern, sustainable funding model.

Dr. Bawumia's multifaceted approach not only aims to elevate the status of sports within the education system but also positions Ghana as a global player in emerging sports.