Dr Bawumia's secretary praised for supporting Bibiani Gold Stars

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Goldstars John Akwasi Adu, has appreciated Dr. Augustine Blay, Executive Secretary to the Vice President, for supporting the club during their days in the Division One league.

Bibiani Goldstars qualified for the Premier League during the 2021/2022 season thanks to an outstanding performance in Division One League Zone 2.

Dr Augustine Blay, according to Akwasi Adu, came to their aid during their struggles in the lower-tier competition.

He stated that during the latter phases of the 2020/2021 Division One League, the squad faced financial troubles, prompting a phone call to Dr Blay to raise monies in order to fulfill their remaining fixtures and assure the club's qualification to the Premier League.

Mr. Akwasi Adu revealed that Dr. Blay asked them how much they needed to honor the remaining matches and kept his word by giving them GHS 10,000. He said that the money motivated them to win three straight games, allowing them to qualify for the Premier League.

Mr. Akwasi Adu went on to say that if it hadn't been for Dr. Blay's generosity, they wouldn't have been able to accomplish the remainder of their league matches.

He stated that the money motivated them to give their all in order to achieve a historic promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The Chief Executive Officer concluded by saying that the team would be eternally grateful to Dr. Augustine Blay for his critical role.