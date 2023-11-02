Dr. Charles Osei Antoh elected Chairman of Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association

Dr Charles Osei Antoh emerged as the Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) in Tuesday's elections in Sunyani.

Dr Charles Osei Antoh clinched the top position by surpassing his rivals Meshack Asante Ameyaw and Dickson Kyere-Duah.

The election also saw Madam Edwinancy Glover elected as the Women's Football Representative on the Regional Executive Council. Three Executive Council representatives for the Division Two League clubs were elected out of five candidates, with Fortune Adotey, Justice Okyereh, and Emmanuel Owusu-Opoku securing the positions.

In addition, Mohammed Soale and Amponsah Agyemang were elected as representatives of the Juvenile Football Clubs, while Nsor Stephen was elected to the Referee Executive Council position. However, the Coaches representative position on the Executive Council remains vacant as no applicants applied for the role.

The newly elected members of the BARFA Executive Council are as follows: 1. Dr. Charles Osei Antoh - RFA Chairman 2. Fortune Adotey - Division Two Rep 3. Justice Okyereh - Division Two Rep 4. Emmanuel Owusu-Opoku - Division Two Rep 5. Mohammed Soale - Juvenile Football Rep 6. Amponsah Agyemang - Juvenile Football Rep 7. Edwinancy Glover - Women’s Football Rep 8. Nsor Stephen - Referees Rep 9. Two District Chairman (Elections coming up later in the District football elections) 10. Coaches Rep is vacant