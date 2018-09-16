DR Congo defender Gabriel Zakuani announces international retirement

DR Congo defender Gabriel Zakuani confirms he has retired from international football at the age of 32.

He played 30 times for his country since making his debut in January 2013.

"Thank you Leopards, the 13 years have been amazing," he said on social media.

"I still love you. Good luck and all the best to the young players for the future."

Zakuani was an integral part of the squad that finished third at 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, and represented the nation at three continental tournaments, in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Zakuani began his career at English club Leyton Orient and is highly revered at Peterborough United.

He also played for Fulham, Stoke City and Greek club Kalloni.