DR Congo star Fiston Mayele crowned CAF Champions League top scorer

Fiston Mayele ended a remarkable campaign by claiming the CAF Champions League Golden Boot after scoring his ninth goal in Pyramids FC’s 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in Sunday’s final in Cairo.

The DR Congo striker calmly netted in the 23rd minute at the 30 June Stadium, setting Pyramids on course for their maiden continental title. Ahmed Samy doubled the lead before halftime, and although Iqraam Rayners pulled one back for Sundowns, the Egyptian side held on for a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Mayele’s nine goals came during the group and knockout stages, with an additional three in the preliminaries. His tally edged out MC Alger’s Youcef Belaïli (7) and teammate Ibrahim Adel (6).

The 30-year-old becomes only the second Congolese player in the past decade to finish as the Champions League’s top scorer. His performances—defined by strength, pace, and composure—were pivotal in Pyramids’ historic run.

Top 5 Scorers – CAF Champions League 2024/25

Fiston Mayele (Pyramids FC, DR Congo) – 9 goals

Youcef Belaïli (MC Alger, Algeria) – 7 goals

Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids FC, Egypt) – 6 goals

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates, South Africa) – 5 goals

Imam Ashour (Al Ahly, Egypt) & Stephane Aziz Ki (Young Africans, Tanzania) – 5 goals each