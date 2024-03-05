Dr. Dodzie Numekevor appointed as interim Director General of National Sports Authority

Dr. Dodzie Numekevor has been appointed as the interim Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) following the departure of Professor Peter Twumasi.

The appointment, officially signed by Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 26, 2024, provides Mr. Numekevor with a 14-day window to accept the role.

This move follows the removal of the outgoing Director General, Professor Peter Twumasi, who held the position for six years.

Twumasi's termination was communicated to the board a few weeks after he was summoned to the Jubilee House for questioning on various matters and unsuccessfully appealed for clemency.

The communique to the board indicated that Professor Twumasi was unable to persuade the appointing authority to retain him, leading to his removal.

Prof. Twumasi had assumed the role on December 10, 2018, succeeding Robert Sarfo Mensah, who resigned amidst allegations arising from the 'number 12' exposÃ© by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI.

Additionally, other regional NSA officials, including Salamatu Alhassan, Alexander Tiiku, Emmanuel Appiah, and Daniel Sarpei, have been transferred to the head office in Accra as part of these organizational changes.