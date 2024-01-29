 Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah endorsed as Chairperson of Black Queens management committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the endorsement of Dr Gifty Oware-Mensah as the Chairperson of the Management Committee of the Black Queens, the senior women's national football team of Ghana.

Dr Oware-Mensah, who is also the owner of Women's Premier League side Berry Ladies, brings a wealth of experience in the football industry to her role.

Dr Oware-Mensah serves on the Executive Council of the GFA for the first time, representing the women's football slot. Her appointment as Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee is a testament to her dedication and commitment to the development of women's football in Ghana.

Alhaji Salifu Zida, Chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association, will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Committee. With their combined expertise and passion for football, the duo is poised to lead the Black Queens to greater heights.

Dr Oware-Mensah expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged to work tirelessly towards the success of the Black Queens.

She emphasized the importance of developing a robust strategy to promote women's football in Ghana and called for support from all stakeholders to achieve this goal.

The Black Queens Management Committee is responsible for overseeing the activities of the senior women's national team, including player selection, training, and competitions. With Dr Oware-Mensah at the helm, the committee is expected to play a crucial role in promoting women's football in Ghana and advancing the country's representation in international competitions.

Under the leadership of coach Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens secured their spot in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in Morocco.