Dr. K.K Sarpong impressed after watching Asante Kotoko team

Former Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong has expressed satisfaction with the strength of the current squad of the club after watching them at their pre-season camp in Beposo.

The Porcupine Warriors have begun a rebuilding campaign under head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum and have been involved in some friendlies this week to get the team in good shape ahead of the 2023/24 season.

K.K Sarpong while admitting on his visit that it was still early days, told Ogum, “You have a good side.” He was particularly impressed with Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala.

“We can’t stop supporting the team but it’s a good side if they ensure they play together for a while. The speed is super. They are strong,” he added.

Dr. K.K Sarpong is currently the Chancellor of University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra and served Kotoko between 2010 and 2013.

https://twitter.com/AsanteKotoko_SC/status/1697523700138963007

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante