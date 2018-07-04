Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng mandated to liaise between FIFA and CAF after Zurich meeting

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Oti Akenteng and Dr Kofi Amoah have been mandated to liaise between FIFA and CAF as the country lays down reforms for football's return.

This follows the meeting between the Federation of International Football and Sports Ministry in Zurich last Friday.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports released a press statement confirming the roles of the astute personalities.

The country's football has been hit by bribery scandal with the government of Ghana taking steps to dissolve the Football Association which is seen as contrary to football rules hence the mediation from FIFA.

A FIFA delegation arrived in the country a fortnight ago where they held a meeting with the Sports Ministry following government's decision to initiate a process to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The meeting discussed recent developments at the GFA and government’s ongoing legal process to dissolve the Association following Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s investigative documentary.

However, after the first meeting with the Sports Ministry, FIFA invited government and some members of the FA to Zurich where further deliberations went on with the following outcome arrived at.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT FROM THE MINISTRY