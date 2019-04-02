Dr Kofi Amoah lauds clubs for the commencement of the GFA Special Cup

Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee President, Dr Kofi Amoah has expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the clubs after the GFA Special Cup kicked off over the weekend.

The Competition suffered a lot of set-backs in the beginning as both clubs and the Normalisation Committee failed to come into an agreement over thee structure and disclosure of the reward packages due the clubs. But the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports intervened, leading to the setting up of a committee led by Deputy Sports Minister Perry Okudzeto to find an amicable solution to the impasse.

According to Dr Kofi Amoah, the commencement of the competition is a big step towards reviving local football in the country as well sending Ghana football back to its glory days.

Speaking on the sidelines after Hearts versus Dreams FC game at the Accra Sports Stadium he said, “I thank all the clubs, their Chief Executives, the owners and the players for accepting the invitation of the Normalisation Committee to start playing football again”.

I am excited to see the crowd but I wished there were more people here but this is the beginning.

He also thanked government for helping to reviving football in the country. Government of Ghana has injected $1.2 million into the organisation of this Special Competition.

“We thank government for coming to the aid for the resurrection of Ghana football. We all know where we use to be before, we used to be on top of Africa and our target is to get there”.

Concerning the input of the clubs in this competition, Dr Kofi Amoah indicated that he is expecting a lot of inputs from the clubs to make this competition a success.

He added that refereeing will be improved in this competition as the officials appointed have been trained by FIFA.

Two-clubs to emerge winners of the GFA Special Cup will get to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.