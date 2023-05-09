Dr Kwabena Duffuor pledges to build stadia across Ghana if elected president

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant hopeful Dr Kwabena Duffuor has promised to prioritise sports development in Ghana if elected president in the 2024 general election.

Ghana have recently struggled to get standard stadia approved for international competitions which have forced the country to settle on average ones like the Cape Coast and Baba Yara Stadia.

Dr Duffuor has pledged to construct more stadia across the regions of the country in order to improve the sector, which he says has been ignored for far too long.

He emphasized the necessity of investing in sports and believes that constructing modern sports facilities across the country will aid sports development.

"There is a need to invest hugely in sports, especially infrastructure. When we went to Essipong, it was an eye saw to invest in a project like that and watch it spoil without proper care," he told Akoma FM

"So we have decided to build ultra-modern stadia across all regions in Ghana when voted as President and even extend it to the District level so we can develop talents rather than relying on foreign base players.

"So if we want to develop Ghana football, then we must invest hugely."

Dr Duffuor is in the race for the presidential candidate of the NDC and would have to beat off competition from former president John Dramani Mahama to stand a chance of becoming president of the country