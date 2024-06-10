Dr. Kwame Kyei buys 5,000 tickets for Black Stars fans for World Cup qualifier against CAR

Nations FC owner Dr Kwame Kyei has generously purchased 5,000 tickets for fans to attend the 2026 World Cup qualifying game between Ghana and the Central African Republic (CRA) for free on Monday evening.

This initiative aims to encourage fans to fill the Baba Yara Stadium and create a lively atmosphere to support the national team.

Ghana’s group remains wide open, with all teams having a fair chance after three rounds of matches. The four-time Africa champions are tied on six points with Madagascar and Comoros.

Mali and the Central African Republic are closely following with four points each, while Chad is at the bottom with no points.

The Black Stars must secure maximum points against the Central African Republic to improve their standing in Group I.

The crucial match is set to kick off at 7 pm local time.

This isn’t the first time Dr. Kwame Kyei, the former Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, has supported a Black Stars match by purchasing tickets for fans.

He has made similar contributions in previous games, demonstrating his continued commitment to the national team and its supporters.