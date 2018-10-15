Dr. Kwame Kyei hands Kotoko huge sum of money for player recruitment – Accra rep

Accra representative of Asante Kotoko Edmund Ackah has disclosed that Dr. Kwame Kyei has released a whopping sum of money to the club's management for player recruitment in their bid to bolster the squad.

According to the outspoken member of the Porcupine Warriors management, the executive chairman of the club has made available a bumper sum of money on coach C.K Akunnor's recommendation to recruit players ahead of the resumption of football in the country.

“Our Executive Chairman [Prof. Dr. Kwame Kyei] has set aside money for recruitment to beef up of the squad if the coach wants”, Edmund Ackah told FOX 97.9 FM.

“It’s not that the money is with him, he has given the money to us (management), I was there when the transfer [of the money into Kotoko’s account] was done”, Ackah emphasized.

He added, "He doesn’t know how much it will cost but has set the money aside, it is billions of cedis, what is needed is for coach CK to say I need this or that player, whether two, three or even ten players the money is available, all we need to do is to deduct what will be spent then return the balance to him (Dr. Kyei)."

Kotoko is currently one of the few clubs with the best squad in the domestic league and are looking beyond the local league with their eyes set on winning a continental title.