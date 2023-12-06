Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe insists current Hearts of Oak leadership won't be forced out

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, has asserted that the current board will not be forced to step down despite mounting pressure from fans over the team's poor performance.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Dr Tamakloe emphasized that the board is accountable only to its shareholders and that anyone seeking to replace the current leadership must purchase more shares than the existing leadership.

"No one can force the present board to leave the scene," Dr. Tamakloe declared. "If you feel you want to run the club, go and buy shares and buy more shares than the present leadership, and then you can form your own board. It is as simple as that."

Dr Tamakloe, a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, believes that the club's ownership structure is the reason behind its struggles.

"The club at the moment is in the hands of a person who has been able to buy more shares," he explained. "I have myself told supporters if they claim they have a support of 18 million, they have to buy at least 1 cedi each and maybe they can be able to oust the present leader."

He further noted that this is how things are done in every civilized country, citing examples of other clubs that have been funded by wealthy investors. "Chelsea will not sit down and have someone come from Russia to come and fund Chelsea," he said. "So are the other clubs who are being funded by the Arabian countries."

Hearts of Oak will face Asante Kotoko this weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. The Phobians have been forced to host the match at their rivals' home ground because the Accra Sports Stadium is unavailable.