Dr Nyaho Tamakloe tells Hearts of Oak fans to leave if tired of supporting the club amidst management interference claims

Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has responded to calls from fans to sack management over claims of player imposition on head coach Slavko Matic.

Following an audio leak, the fans accused Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akanbi of interference and inconsistency in the club's performance.

"Look at the project the club is working on. Asante Kotoko does not come close to what we are doing but in all their fans are calm," Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe told Asempa FM as reported by Footballghana.com.

"You don't hear their fans agitating and demanding for the sack of a management member but Hearts of Oak fans are fond of doing that."

"Hearts of Oak is a bigger club compared to Asante Kotoko and the records are there. What stops them from writing to the board to express their worries? The board are always ready to welcome their suggestions and criticisms from the fans but not to go on the radio to demand the sacking of a management member."

"Any supporter who is tired of supporting can leave," he added.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe dismissed the calls and told the fans that Hearts of Oak is bigger than any fan and even its rivals, Asante Kotoko.

He advised the fans to focus on the positives and leave if they are tired of supporting the club.

Slavko Matic replaced Samuel Boadu, who led the club to win five trophies in his one-and-a-half-year stay at the club, on a two-year deal.