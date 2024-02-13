Dr. Ofori-Atta: Former Black Stars doctor to be buried this weekend

The funeral rites of the late Dr. Joe Ofori-Atta, a former staff member of the National Sports Authority and Black Stars team doctor, will take place on March 2nd and 3rd, 2024.

The final funeral rites will be held at New Tafo in the Eastern region, followed by a laying to rest ceremony on Saturday, March 2nd.

The family has announced that the funeral procession will start from the forecourt of the State House in Accra, and the final funeral rites will take place at Ati Hemaa Fie on Sunday, March 3rd.

Dr. Ofori-Atta was a renowned sports doctor who worked with the National Sports Council (Authority) for nearly two decades.

He was the head of the Stadium Clinic in Accra and collaborated closely with the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana League Clubs Association.

He served as the Black Stars team doctor in 1982 when Ghana won the African Cup of Nations in Libya and had stints with the Black Starlets from 1986 to 1992. He was also a Management Committee Member of the Black Satellites in 1999.

The late Dr. Ofori-Atta was highly respected within the football community, and his contributions to the growth and development of the sport in Ghana are widely recognized.

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, expressed his condolences to the family, stating that Dr. Ofori-Atta was a top professional who went about his work diligently.

The association has pledged to fully participate in the processes leading up to the burial and final funeral rites of their departed colleague.