Dr. Peprah lauds Bright Addae Foundation

Dr. Kwame Kyei Peprah, a business mogul, has lauded the initiative by Ghana defender Bright Addae as he gives back to society.

The Ascoli defender on Thursday called on the imminent personality as his Dobro office as he rallied support for his foundation.

Dr. Preprah thanked Bright Addae for the kind gesture and also adviced him to focus on the good things he is doing to support the needy in the societies.

''My advice for you is keep on the good works because man with focus never flop. As it written in the scriptures that Bless is the hand that gives let this scripture lead you in everything that you do.

''I admire what you are doing with your foundation. You are one of the few footballers who are giving back to the society and I believe that only this will help you to be an injury free player because everyone prays for you givers never lack,'' Peprah added.

Addae, on the other hand thanked the business mogul for his advice and promised to do more things that be benefit the society.

The Bright Addae Foundation started operations two years ago. Assin Fosu was the first place to benefit from the foundation's first donation.

Bright Addae through the foundation donated a set of Jerseys to Ghana Skate Soccer Federation and The Books and Boots Academy navigated by veteran Journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

The General Secretary of the foundation, Dickson Boadi said ''We also offer mentorship to the youth who have talent and wants to become footballers in future.

The Bright Addae Foundation is currently housing about 200 children at our base in Kasoa.