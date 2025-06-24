Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum set for Ghana Premier League return ahead of 2025/26 season

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum is expected to return to the Ghanaian topflight ahead of the 2025/26 football season, the local media have reported.

The Black Galaxies' head coach is currently unattached after leaving Asante Kotoko midway through last season.

Narteh Ogum left the Porcupine Warriors after a poor run of results and was replaced by Abdul Karim Zito on an interim basis.

Zito led Kotoko to clinch the 2024/25 FA Cup, beating lower-tier side Golden Kick FC.

After leaving Kotoko, Narteh Ogum left for the United States of America to upgrade and refresh himself.

However, with the football season scheduled to kick off in September, as announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to make a return to the topflight.

It is yet to be known which team the former WAFA boss will lead next season.

Narteh Ogum is famously remembered for steering WAFA to a 3rd place finish and leading Asante Kotoko to a Ghana Premier League title.