Dr. Randy Abbey: Hearts of Lions have the most difficult schedule in the GPL title race

Hearts of Lions owner and bankroller Dr. Randy Abbey has highlighted the challenges his team faces in the Ghana Premier League title race.

With three games left, Hearts of Lions sit third on the league table, just three points behind leaders Nations FC.

Dr. Abbey noted that his team has a tough schedule ahead, saying, "For all the teams in the title race, we arguably have the most difficult schedule. Before the last four games, we had three away and only one at home."

Despite the challenge, Dr. Abbey remains ambitious, stating, "I would want to win the league for the first time and also play in Africa [CAF Champions League]." He expressed pride in the team's performance, saying, "I'm pushing the boys and I'm proud of what they've achieved so far."

Hearts of Lions face crucial matches ahead, starting with an away clash against Young Apostles this Sunday, followed by a home match against Bechem United, and ending with a potentially decisive fixture away to Nations FC.

Dr. Abbey's confidence in the team is evident as he looks to the future, saying, "If we win the league, I'll be the happiest man on earth. But even if we don't, I'm impressed with the progress we've made and confident we can build on this in the coming seasons."