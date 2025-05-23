Dr. Randy Abbey targets historic GPL glory with Hearts of Lions

Heart of Lions owner and bankroller Dr. Randy Abbey is aiming high as his team chases a historic Ghana Premier League title.

With just three games left, Hearts of Lions sit third on the league table, three points behind leaders Nations FC.

Dr. Abbey expressed his ambition to secure the league title and earn a spot in next season's CAF Champions League. "I would want to win the league for the first time and also play in Africa [CAF Champions League]," he stated.

Despite a challenging schedule with three away fixtures and one home match remaining, Dr. Abbey is proud of the team's performance.

"For all the teams in the title race, we arguably have the most difficult schedule," he said.

Dr. Abbey is pushing the team to achieve their goal, saying, "If we win the league, I'll be the happiest man on earth. But even if we don't, I'm impressed with the progress we've made and confident we can build on this in the coming seasons."

Hearts of Lions face Young Apostles away this Sunday, followed by a home match against Bechem United, and a potentially decisive fixture away to Nations FC. Dr.

Abbey's enthusiasm and confidence in the team will be crucial in their title push.