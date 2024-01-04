Dr. Tony Aubynn appointed Chairman of New Domestic Leagues Committee

Former Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has assumed the role of Chairman for the recently established Domestic Leagues Committee.

This committee replaces the Premier League Committee, the Division One League Board, and the Women’s Premier League Committee, taking on the responsibility of managing these competitions.

Dr. Tony Aubynn, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, previously chaired the Black Galaxies Management Committee during his tenure on the Executive Council. Currently serving as the Board Chairman of Premier League Champions Medeama SC, he brings valuable experience to his new position.

Aduana FC's Chairman, George Gyawu, has been appointed as the 1st Vice Chairman, while Hilary Boaten will serve as the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the Committee.

Key Duties and Roles of the Committee Include:

a) Collaborating with the competitions department for effective management of the GPL, WPL, DOL. b) Supporting the planning and execution of elite and second-tier domestic leagues (Premier League, Women’s Premier League, and Division One League) in collaboration with entities responsible for executing these competitions. c) Liaising with relevant committees to ensure timely procurement, availability, and deployment of critical resources required for successful competition organization. d) Assisting executing bodies in liaising with the GFA Marketing Department to develop marketing plans, prepare branding elements, and ensure delivery of relevant commitments to sponsors/partners. e) Tracking and monitoring adherence to Activity Schedules for delivering the competitions, including launch activities and promotional campaigns. f) Supporting executing bodies in liaising with the GFA Communications Department to ensure effective communication related to the competitions. g) Assisting executing bodies in liaising with the Security Committee of the GFA to ensure adequate security measures for the competitions and reporting security incidents to the GFA Executive Council. h) Ensuring executing entities fulfill their respective mandates and flagging any key and urgent issues. i) Preparing and presenting periodic reports to the GFA Executive Council, covering all aspects of the Committee’s operations and making recommendations for continuous improvement. j) Ensuring the leagues are visible on all media platforms. k) Developing rules and regulations for the league. l) Ensuring fair competition and adherence to established standards. m) Establishing procedures to resolve disputes between clubs, players, and other stakeholders. n) Engaging in marketing and promotional activities to promote the league and attract fans, sponsors, and the media. o) Ensuring the integrity of the game, including preventing match-fixing and doping. p) Developing and implementing strategies to vigorously promote and advertise the leagues as the best in Africa. q) Collating data from the leagues. r) Ensuring all clubs have effective and efficient websites, Facebook pages, Twitter accounts, Wikipedia pages, and TikTok accounts."