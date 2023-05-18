Dr. Tony Aubynn predicts Ghana Football School will make far reaching impact

Executive Council member of the Ghana FA, Dr. Tony Aubynn has expressed confidence that the recently launched Ghana Football School bodes well for the future of Ghana football.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with several tertiary institutions in the country, aims to enhance the capacity of individuals involved in the sport.

The University of Ghana, UPSA, GIMPA, and KNUST are among the educational institutions involved in this new model, devised under the leadership of GFA President Kurt Okraku.

The Ghana Football School serves as a platform to nurture new coaches, agents, and administrators, fostering their growth and development within the football ecosystem.

Dr. Aubynn said: “I think it has been very well-thought-out programme. This is something that if you don’t think deep and far you will think why are we doing this but this is the farthest of impact.”