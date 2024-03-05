Dream FC star Aziz Issah named in Black Satellites final squad for African Games

Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has been included in the final Black Satellites squad for the African Games to be held in Ghana.

The red-hot winger joins the Black Satellites camp after returning to Ghana following his starring display in the CAF Confederation Cup with Dreams FC.

The teen sensation led the Still Believe lads to quarter-final of the CAF Confederation Cup, where the FA Cup winners will be awaiting their opponents after Thursday's draw in Morocco.

Meanwhile, defender Asamoah Kuffour has been named captain of the Ghana U20 team.

Coach Desmond Offei announced his 20-man squad for the tournament which begins on Friday.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside Congo, Gambia and Benin.

Below is the full squad: