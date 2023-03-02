Dream Tournament: Sporting Club Accra claim third edition title in high-quality performance

The third edition of the Dream Tournament organised by young Ghanaian agent Daniel Boifio Jr, in collaboration with top European agent Sebastian Arnesen, was held at the McDan La Town Park.

The tournament has become a platform to showcase Ghana's top footballing talent and attract interest from European scouts.

Four teams competed in the tournament, with Sporting Club Accra beating defending champions WAFA to claim the title. It was a high-quality performance tournament, with several players catching the eye of scouts from the Dutch side PSV, led by former Ghana international Eric Addo, who were present.

Former Chelsea and Feyenoord Sporting Director, Frank Arnesen, was also in attendance and was thrilled with what he saw. Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng was spotted there too.

Aside from the football scouts, H.E. Simone Giger, the Swiss Ambassador, and H.E. Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, stormed the venue to offer support to the brilliant initiative which has been running for three years now.

Several players were selected to have trials in European clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, France, and Austria, demonstrating the success of the tournament in providing a platform for young Ghanaian talent to showcase their skills to European clubs. The Dream Tournament has become a vital platform in the quest to promote and unearth footballing talents in Ghana.