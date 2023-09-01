Dreams coach Karim Zito eyes Super Cup victory against Medeama SC

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito is hoping to add the Super Cup to his trophy collection when they face Medeama SC at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on September 3.

The Still Believe Club face Ghana Premier League champions Medeama for the first trophy of the season in this Champion of Champions Showdown.

Karim Zito who masterminded Dreams FC to win the MTN FA Cup title last season after defeating King Faisal aims to add this title to his locker room.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station Radio Gold, the former AFCON U20 winning coach said the game will also help the two teams to prepare for their respective CAF Inter-club competitions.

“A lot of experience for both of us because our players who have never been to or have never played Confederation Cup before in Africa".

“So for now they are briefing the air of importance for qualifying to the next stage.

“I’m using this game on two purposes, one to enhance preparation for our next stage of the Confederation Cup, two to win it and add it to our cups.

He added: “So it is a match of importance for us.”