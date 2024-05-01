Dreams FC aim to defend Ghanaian FA Cup title for return to Africa

Dreams FC are determined to defend their Ghanaian FA Cup title this season as they aim to secure their return to continental football.

The team had an impressive debut in the CAF Confederation Cup this season and are eager to replicate their success.

Last season, Dreams FC clinched the FA Cup crown and exceeded expectations by reaching the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup.

Their journey included victories against formidable opponents such as Club Africain, Rivers United, and Stade Malien.

They played a goalless draw against Zamalek in Cairo before losing the return leg in Kumasi 3-0 to exit the tournament.

With their focus now on the FA Cup, attacking midfielder Sylvester Simba affirmed the team's determination to return to Africa ahead of their quarterfinal meeting against second-tier side Soccer Intellectuals.

He stated, "We will go back and focus on the FA Cup. We will make sure we eliminate Soccer Intellectuals to reach the semifinals and make sure we win the FA Cup so that we can go to Africa again. Now, we have experience so once we win the FA Cup and represent Ghana in the Confederation Cup it will be easy for us."

Dreams FC are poised to harness their experience and talent to secure victory in the FA Cup and earn another opportunity to compete at the continental level.