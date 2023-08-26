Dreams FC aim to restore Ghana’s glory in CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC's General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has expressed their determination to bring pride to Ghanaians as they prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup return leg encounter against Milo FC de Kankan.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Guinea, Dreams FC is poised for the second leg on Sunday with the confidence to overcome Milo FC and advance to the next round.

The primary goal for Dreams FC is to reach the group stage, often referred to as the "money zone," as Shardow believes that this achievement will contribute to Ghana reclaiming its lost slots.

Presently, Ghana only holds two slots in African club competitions – one for the Champions League and the other for the Confederation Cup. This number has dwindled from four due to underwhelming performances in recent years.

Shardow stated, “Dreams FC will ensure Ghana regains its slot by at least making it to the group stage of the competition. Our players have assured us of their commitment to doing what is necessary. Therefore, we implore Ghanaians to show their support by turning out in large numbers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday."

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.