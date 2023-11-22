Dreams FC aim to surpass CAF Confederation Cup group stage challenge

Dreams FC's Administrative Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has expressed the club's ambition to advance past the group stage in the CAF Confederation Cup as they gear up for their first match against Tunisian side Club Africain on Sunday in Radès.

Having secured a spot in the group stage for the first time after triumphs against Milo de Kankan and FC Kallon in the preliminary round, Dreams FC, the reigning Ghanaian FA champions, are eager to make their mark on the continental stage. Despite facing domestic challenges this season, the club remains unwavering in its determination for success.

Shardow, in an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, stated, "We wish to go past the group stages. Even though we greatly respect the teams, we have examined the group and are aware of their strengths."

He conveyed confidence in the team's calibre, preparedness, and performance, expressing belief in their capability to progress in the competition.

Dreams FC will also go head-to-head with Angolan side Lobito and Nigerian club Rivers United. Shardow acknowledged the difficulties that lie ahead but underscored the team's resilience.

"We have no choice but to play at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, even though it will cost us more money. I will kindly ask the Kumasi community to show their unwavering support for us whenever we play," he added.