Dreams FC announce signing of Enoch Abuu

CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Dreams FC have completed the signing of highly-rated winger Enoch Abuu.

The 21-year-old joins the Still Believe lads from newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Tano Bofoakwa.

"We are pleased to confirm the signing of Enoch Abuu on a permanent deal from Bofoakwa Tano. He has already joined his teammates in preparation for the second round of our CAF Confederation Cup fixture," wrote the club on X.

Abuu has been on the radar of Dreams FC for sometime now, with coach Karim Zito bent on getting their prime target.

He is expected to boost the club's attack ahead of the new season while playing a role in the CAF Champions League.

Dreams FC progressed to the second round of the continental championship after beating Guinean outfit Milo FC de Kankan. They will now face Kallon FC of Sierra Leone.