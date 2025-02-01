Dreams FC announce signing of Seidu Suraj from Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC have completed the signing of midfielder Seidu Suraj from Hearts of Oak.

The former Ghana U23 player joins the Still Believe lads on loan for the rest of the season.

Suraj has struggled for game time under Ivorian trainer Aboubakar Ouattara, forcing him to make the switch to Dreams FC.

The versatile midfielder will be hoping for regular play time while also seeking to help Dreams FC survive the drop.

"We are pleased to announce that we have signed Suraj Seidu on loan from Hearts of Oak until the end of the season," wrote Dreams FC, confirming his arrival.

He joins Hearts of Oak teammate Amankwah Baafi, who also joined Dreams on loan in January.

Dreams FC are preparing for their Premier League game against Basake Holy Stars on Sunday at the Tuba Astroturf.