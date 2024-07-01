Dreams FC announce signing of striker Isaac Yaro

Dreams FC have completed the signing of forward Isaac Yaro ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The highly-rated forward joins the Dawu-based club from Division One side Tamale City.

Yaro arrives after finishing last season as the top scorer in the Zone 1 of Division One, with 17 goals.

"Isaac Yaro has today signed a contract to complete his move to Dreams Football Club. The striker signed unto the dotted lines after passing a medical. He becomes our first signing this off-season, joining from Tamale City FC," wrote Dreams FC, confirming his arrival.

The prolific scorer is expected to add firepower to Dreams FC's attack as preparations begin ahead of the next season.

The former FA Cup winners finished last season in ninth place and were unable to defend the title they won in the 2023/24 campaign.

Yaro will compete with the likes of John Antwi and Agyenim Boateng for a starting role next season.